An area of low pressure and cold front will move across the Southeast U.S. today. This will bring us more rain and thunderstorms through much of the day. Some of the storms could be strong to possibly severe with gusty winds and large hail between 8 AM and 4 PM.

SPC has placed Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. Strong to severe storms are likely along the coast, and this could lead to fewer strong storms across Central Alabama this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

Tonight, rain and storms will continue as the cold front sweeps across the state. Lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The rain will end on Friday morning as the cold front moves east of Alabama. We will become partly cloudy and stay mild with highs in the upper 70s.

Weekend Outlook: Saturday will start out dry with a partly cloudy sky, but another cold front will move through Saturday night into Sunday. This will bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms starting in the late-afternoon and they will continue into Saturday night. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s.

The cold front will move across Alabama on Sunday with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms through noon. Then we will become partly cloudy, breezy and cooler with highs in the upper 60 to lower 70s. Unfortunately, this could impact the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix race at Barber.

Next Week Outlook: At this time, it looks like we will be dry Monday through Thursday as an area of high pressure sits west of Alabama. We could see a few showers late Thursday and into Friday. Daily high temperatures will be in the 70s.