Tonight, we will stay mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers. It will be cool with lows in the 50s.

An area of low pressure and cold front will move across the Southeast U.S. Thursday. This will bring us rain and thunderstorms through Thursday night. Some of the storms could be strong to possibly severe with gusty winds and large hail.

SPC has placed most of Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. There is a chance for plenty of strong to severe storms along the coast, and if this happens, we would have fewer strong storms across Central Alabama. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

The rain will end on Friday morning as the cold front moves east of Alabama. We will become partly cloudy and stay mild with highs in the upper 70s.

Weekend Outlook: Saturday will start out dry with a partly cloudy sky, but another cold front will move through Saturday night into Sunday. This will bring us a few showers and thunderstorms starting in the afternoon and they will continue into Saturday night. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s.

The cold front will move across Alabama on Sunday with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. We will be a little cooler with highs in the upper 60 to lower 70s. Unfortunately, this could impact the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix race at Barber.