It is a mostly cloudy and cool evening across Central Alabama with temperatures falling from the 60s into the 50s. You might want a jacket if you are headed to any Christmas Parades and tree-lighting events in Clanton, Leeds, and Centerville among others.

Tonight, it will be cloudy and chilly with a few showers across Central Alabama. Lows will be in the lower to middle 50s.

Weekend Outlook: A cold front will move into Alabama late on Saturday. Most of Saturday will be mostly cloudy, windy, and dry with a few pop-up showers. High temperatures will be around 70°. Winds will be gusting to 30+ mph at times ahead of the storms. Make sure to secure any Christmas Decorations in your yard!

The cold front will move through overnight with a line of showers and thunderstorms between 10 PM Saturday and 9 AM Sunday. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and heavy rain. Make sure you have ways to get weather warnings that will wake you up!

SPC has placed Northwest Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk, and the rest of Central Alabama in Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. The best chance for severe storms, albeit low, will be over NW AL where there will be a chance for some damaging winds and a very low threat for a tornado. The rest of Central Alabama will have a low chance of a storm to produce damaging winds. The overall severe threat is very low, and we may not have any severe storms.

The cold front will move east of Alabama by Sunday afternoon with the rain coming to an end around midday. Then we will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and breezy. High temperatures in the middle 50s will occur in the morning, and then they will fall into the 40s during the afternoon.

Next Week Outlook: An area of high pressure will build into and sit over the Southeast U.S. Monday through Friday. We will have plenty of sunshine with chilly weather each day. High temperatures will be in the 50s and lows in the 30s.