Friday evening will be a drier with only a few pop-up showers during the evening hours.

Tonight, it will become mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower toward daybreak. Lows will be in the 60s.

Weekend Outlook: A cold front will move across Alabama on Saturday. This will bring us another round of heavy rain and storms starting in the morning and will continue throughout the afternoon.

Some of the storms could be strong to severe. SPC has placed all of Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather. The threats will be gusty winds up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

The front will push into the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday. This will clear out the rain, and we will become mostly sunny with lower humidity. High temperatures will be around 80°.

Next Week Outlook: An area of high pressure will sit over the Ohio Valley, and this will bring us southeast winds with more humid air. We will be partly cloudy with scattered storms returning to the area. High temperatures will be around 80°. Forecast models are now showing the high pressure moving northeast and an area of low pressure developing across the Southeast U.S. Tuesday through the end of the week. This will bring back a daily chance for showers and storms across Central Alabama. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid-80s Tuesday through Friday. Hopefully, the rain will stay away from Hoover for the SEC Baseball Tournament Wednesday through Sunday.