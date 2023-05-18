An upper-level wave/disturbance will move across the state today along with a weakening stationary front. This will bring us another round of strong storms with gusty winds, some hail, and heavy rain.

There is a chance a few storms could be severe across Central Alabama where SPC has placed a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. The threats are gusty winds around 60 mph and quarter-size hail. High temperatures will be around 80°.

Tonight, the rain will come to an end, and we will be left with plenty of clouds. Some patchy fog is possible. Lows will be in the 60s.

Friday will be a drier day with a partly cloudy sky. Only a few pop-up showers are possible. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Weekend Outlook: Another cold front will move across Alabama on Saturday. This will bring us another round of heavy rain and storms starting in the morning and will continue throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

The front will push into the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday. This will clear out the rain, and we will become mostly sunny with lower humidity. High temperatures will be around 80°.

Next Week Outlook: An area of high pressure will sit over the Ohio Valley, and this will bring us some pleasant weather for most of the week. Monday through Friday will be mostly sunny and warm. There will be a very low chance of a few pop-up storms each day. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid-80s. This will be great weather for the SEC Baseball Tournament in Hoover from Wednesday through Sunday.