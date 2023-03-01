It is a mostly cloudy mild morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s.

The old cold front moved back to the north last night and is now over Tennessee. We will be mostly cloudy with a low chance for showers and a few thunderstorms this the afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

This evening, an upper-level wave will move across Tennessee along the warm front. This will set off strong to severe storms mainly across North Alabama, or along and north of Highway 278 in Cullman. SPC has placed all North Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk, and the rest of Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. The main threats will be gusty winds and hail.

Tonight, scattered showers and storms will continue to move to the east across North Alabama. Some rain is possible as far south as Birmingham or along and north of I-20. Lows will be in the mid 60s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered showers and storms. A few storms could be strong to possibly severe as the air becomes more unstable through the morning and afternoon.

SPC has placed Western Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk, and the rest of Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. The threats during the day will be gusty winds and hail along with heavy rain. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

WEATHER AWARE FRIDAY MORNING: A cold front will move through Friday morning between 4 AM and 11 AM. The air will not be as unstable due to the timing of the day, but there will be enough dynamics from a very strong low-level jet stream to keep the storms strong to severe.

A line of strong to severe storms will move into Alabama from the west during the morning commute. These storms could produce damaging winds around 60+ mph, a few tornadoes and heavy rain. SPC has all of Central Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk. We could see a number of trees and power lines down.

The rain will come to an end by midday Friday, and then we will become mostly sunny and windy in the afternoon. High temperatures in the lower 70s will occur in the morning and they will fall into the lower 60s during the afternoon. Winds will be gusting to near 40 mph outside of thunderstorms. Friday night will become clear and colder with lows in the 40s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. this weekend. Saturday will be sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Sunday will stay sunny, but we will be a little warmer with high temperatures climbing back into the upper 60s.