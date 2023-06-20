Today, the weather pattern changes as an upper-level low will move from the Ohio River Valley into the Southeast U.S. It will sit and stall over us through Friday. We will have scattered storms return this afternoon and evening. A few could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. The severe threat will mainly be along the coast. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

Tonight, the rain will taper off, and we will be left with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Watch out for patchy fog. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

The low will sit over Alabama on Wednesday. We will have numerous storms, but the severe weather threat will be very low. Watch out for some heavy rain. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

The upper-level low will remain over the Deep South on Thursday, so we will have more scattered storms with some heavy rain. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

The low will finally start to weaken and move to the northeast on Friday, so we will be a little drier with fewer storms. It will become warmer and stay humid with high temperatures in the middle 80s.

Weekend Outlook: The upper-level low will finally be out of the Southeast U.S., and an area of high pressure will build toward us from the west. This will make it partly cloudy with only a few pop-up storms Saturday and Sunday. A few could still be strong at times. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s on both days. A cold front will move toward Alabama Sunday night into Monday and it will bring us scattered showers and storms.