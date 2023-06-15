Today, we will have more waves of heavy rain and storms across Central Alabama as a front remains stalled over us. The wave this morning will move to the east, but this afternoon another wave will move westward across the state. These storms could still be strong to severe.

SPC has placed Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. The main threats will be gusty winds and large hail. The best chance for severe weather will be across South Alabama. The rain is expected to be heavy at times, and a Flood Watch remains in effect until this evening. It will be warm and humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Tonight, we will finally get a break from the rain. It will be mostly cloudy and muggy with lows in the 60s.

On Friday, another wave will move across Central Alabama with more strong to severe storms possible. SPC has placed parts of Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for gusty winds and hail. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Rain totals between today and this weekend will be an additional 2-4″+. We will need to watch out for possible flash flooding concerns throughout the weekend.

Father’s Day Weekend Outlook: More clusters of storms are expected this weekend, but they will not be as widespread on Saturday. It will be partly cloudy with scattered storms. A few could be strong to severe. SPC has placed areas just south of Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk, but areas for gusty winds and hail. High temperatures will heat up into the lower 90s.

Yet another wave will move into Alabama on Sunday setting off more numerous showers and storms. These storms could be strong to severe, and SPC has placed NW Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s before it storms.

Juneteenth: The unsettled weather pattern will continue into next week. Expect it to be hot and humid with more scattered showers and storms. There is the potential for a few to be strong to severe. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Rest of Next Week: We will be hot and humid with scattered showers and storms on Tuesday and Wednesday. A few could be strong to severe. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Thursday and Friday look to be drier and hot with only a slight chance for a storm. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.