Today: A cold front will move into Alabama today, and this will set off late-day showers and storms. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds, hail and heavy rain.

There is a chance a few could be severe across NE Alabama where SPC has placed a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. The threats are gusty winds and hail. It will still be very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s before the storms pop up. The Heat Index will be around 91-96°.

Tonight: The cold front will move across Alabama, and this will continue to bring us scattered showers and storms. Lows will be in the 60s.

More storms Tomorrow: The front will stall across Central to Southern Alabama on Wednesday. It will be partly cloudy and cooler with scattered storms in the morning and afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

It will stay partly cloudy with lower humidity and a few storms possible on Thursday. High temperatures will be around average in the lower 80s.

Friday will be partly cloudy and warm with a just few afternoon and evening pop-up storms. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Weekend Outlook: Another cold front will move across Alabama on Saturday. This will bring us another round of showers and storms throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. The front will push into the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday. This will clear out the rain, and we will become mostly sunny with lower humidity. High temperatures will be around 80°.