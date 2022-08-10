It is a mostly cloudy and muggy morning with a few showers across Central Alabama. There are also areas of patchy fog. Temperatures are in the 70s.

A trough of low pressure remains over the Ohio Valley and there is an area of high pressure off the U.S. East Coast. A cold front will move toward Alabama today from the north. All of these systems along with the northward moving sea breeze will help to set off more showers and storms this afternoon through the evening. You will see storms initially moving up from the south and moving down from the north. They will gradually fill in later this afternoon and evening. It will still be very humid, so heavy rain is still expected with any storm. Watch out for possible flash flooding issues. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s before it storms.

Tonight, we will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms through midnight. Then the rain will gradually dissipate. Watch out for some patchy fog. The lows will be in the 70s.

A weak cold front will move into Alabama on Thursday. It will bring us another round of heavy rain and storms. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds. The ground is starting to get pretty saturated, so we will still need to keep an eye out for possible flash flooding. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

The front will stall over the Alabama Coast on Friday. This will make it partly cloudy and less humid with just a slight chance for a shower south of I-20. We will stay very warm with highs in the upper 80s. Friday night will be mostly clear and more comfortable with lower humidity levels. The lows will be in the upper 60s.





Weekend Outlook: The front will remain stalled near the coast this weekend. This will allow for some drier and less humid air to stay over Central Alabama. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot on Saturday and Sunday. The less humid air will make it feel pretty nice for the middle of August! Highs will be in the lower 90s. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Tracking the Tropics: A tropical wave is located a several hundred miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands in the far eastern Atlantic. It is still disorganized but has a small window of opportunity to develop into a tropical depression in the next day or two. After that time, the system will run into strong wind shear and Saharan Dust, This will weaken it over the Central Atlantic. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.