Deep tropical moisture remains across Alabama today. We will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. However, the coverage of rain will be less than what we had on Monday. Most of the rain/storms will be along and north of I-20. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s.





Tonight, it will stay mostly cloudy with a stray shower. Patchy fog is also likely. It will be muggy with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Expect another round of scattered showers and storms with heavy rain on Wednesday as a cold front moves across Alabama from the north. Deep tropical moisture will still be over the state, so heavy rain is expected. We will have to watch out for possible flooding issues. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s.

The cold front will move into South Alabama on Thursday. Expect a few showers and storms, but most of you will be dry. It will be warm and becoming a little less humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Unfortunately, the drier weather does not last long. The cold front will linger along the coast and an area of low pressure will form along it. This will send back the tropical moisture over Alabama. Also, an upper-level trough will send a cut-off area of low pressure to the Deep South. It will stick around for a few days too. This will set off numerous showers and storms on Friday. Heavy rain is expected, and we could possibly see some flash flooding with the already saturated grounds. The clouds and rain will keep high temperatures to only around 80°.

Weekend Outlook: The cut-off low will stay over the Deep South all weekend, so that means plenty of rain. Saturday and Sunday will have scattered storms with heavy rain at times. We will still need to watch out for possible flooding issues. High temperatures will only be in the lower 80s.

Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Danielle continues to churn in the north-central Atlantic. It is battling some wind shear and colder water. It is forecast to stay a hurricane for another day as it meanders across the north-central Atlantic. It will weaken to a tropical storm and become extra-tropical. This is not a threat to the U.S.

Tropical Storm Earl is still battling some wind shear, but it will move out of the strongest shear tonight as it moves to the north. It is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane on Thursday. Earl could become the first major hurricane of the season by the end of the week as it tracks NE really close to, or possibly over, Bermuda. Then it will race NE out to sea.

There is a disorganized area of low pressure near the Cabo Verde Islands. Conditions are favorable for some development of this system, and a tropical depression could form in a few days. This low will track to the west over the eastern and central Atlantic. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to develop in the next 5 days.

Lastly, a tropical wave is expected to emerge offshore Africa in the next few days. Conditions area slightly favorable for slow development as the system moves to the WNW over the eastern Atlantic. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop in the next 5 days.