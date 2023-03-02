A cold front will sit over the area today. We will be mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered showers and storms. A few storms could be strong to possibly severe as the air remains unstable late in the day. High temperatures will be around 70.

SPC has placed the Arklatex in a Level 4/5 Moderate Risk, and this area could see tornadoes and damaging winds. Far Western Alabama is in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk, and the rest of Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk, but this is for late tonight into Friday morning. The threats include gusty winds and a few tornadoes along with heavy rain.

Tonight, the front will retreat back north as a warm front, and that will give us a little break from the rain and storms. Then a cold front will move through on Friday morning with another round of strong to severe storms. Lows will be in the 60s.

WEATHER AWARE FRIDAY MORNING: A cold front will move through Friday morning between 6 AM and 12 PM. The air will not be as unstable due to the timing of the day, but there will be enough dynamics from a very strong low-level jet stream to keep the storms strong to severe. A line of strong to severe storms will move into Alabama from the west during the morning commute.

These storms could produce damaging winds around 60+ mph, a few tornadoes and heavy rain. SPC has all of Central Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk. We could see a number of trees and power lines down.

The rain will come to an end by midday Friday, and then we will become mostly sunny and very windy in the afternoon. Winds will be gusting to near 40-50 mph outside of thunderstorms. A Wind Advisory is in effect from Midnight until 9 PM. High temperatures in the lower 70s will occur in the morning and they will fall into the lower 60s during the afternoon. Friday night will become clear and colder with lows in the 40s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. this weekend. Saturday will be sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Sunday will stay sunny, but we will be a little warmer with high temperatures climbing back into the upper 60s.