Stormy Pattern Continues. Turning Much Colder Sunday

THURSDAY: Scattered showers along with a few storms will continue this morning, including a lower end threat for a few strong to severe storms. While the severe threat is low, a few storms will be capable of producing gusty wind, heavy downpours with a risk for some flash flooding. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm as highs once again reach the middle 70s, which is a good 20 degrees above average for late December.

New Year’s Eve: The warm, muggy, and unsettled weather continues featuring isolated to scattered showers/storms with highs in the 70s.

WEEKEND: Another potent system arrives late Saturday into Sunday morning kicking off additional strong to severe storms, then turning sharply colder Sunday and into the first week of January.