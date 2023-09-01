Today, an area of high pressure will be north of Alabama, there will also be an area of low pressure over the Western Gulf of Mexico and an upper-level low over Texas and Louisiana. These lows will make us mostly cloudy and more humid with scattered showers and storms through the evening. Some downpours are possible. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

This evening, it will be warm and muggy with a few showers for the high school football games. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

Tonight, we will remain mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will build across the Southeast this weekend and push the rain to the west. Drier and less humid air will move into Alabama. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a few stray showers early, and then become partly cloudy later in the day. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Sunday will be mostly sunny, warmer and dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. Monday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs around 90°.

Football Forecasts: The weather will be good for all of the football games this weekend. Jacksonville State kicks off at 1 PM in Jacksonville with plenty of clouds and temperatures in the middle 80s. Auburn kicks off at 2:30 PM in Auburn with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 70s. Alabama kicks off at 7 PM in Tuscaloosa with a partly to mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the 70s.

Next Week’s Outlook: The area of high pressure will linger across the Southeast U.S. next week. Monday through Wednesday will be mostly sunny, dry, hot, and more humid. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s each day. We will become more humid on Thursday and Friday as southerly winds return with a partly cloudy sky. A few showers will be possible each day. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.