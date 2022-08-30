It is a partly cloudy and muggy morning across Central Alabama. A few showers are moving across North Alabama. Temperatures are in the 70s.

A trough of low pressure will send a cold front into Alabama from the north today. This will set off scattered to numerous showers and storms starting midday and continuing into the evening. We will have plenty of deep tropical moisture over us, so some heavy rain is likely. High temperatures will be around 90° before the storms pop up.

Tonight, the rain will come to an end. We will be partly to mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The cold front will stall along the coast on Wednesday and Thursday. Drier air will move in behind the cold front across Central Alabama, and this will lead to a break in the humidity. We will be mostly sunny, less humid and hot each day with highs in the lower 90s.





High pressure will be north of Alabama on Friday, and that will send easterly winds over us. This will make it more humid with spotty storms in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Weekend Outlook: The deep tropical moisture will continue to move over Alabama all weekend as the area of high pressure sits east of the state. A few upper-level waves will move across the Deep South, and they will set off scattered storms on Saturday and Sunday. Some heavy rain will be possibe. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Tracking the Tropics: Invest 91L is disorganized as it sits around 800 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Conditions are only somewhat favorable for slow development over next few days, and a tropical depression or storm is likely to form later this week. The forecast models take this system just northeast of the northern Leeward Islands and curve it away from the U.S. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop. The next name on the list is Danielle.

A tropical wave and broad area of low pressure is located just off the coast of Africa. Some slow development is possible, and a brief tropical depression could develop over the far eastern Atlantic during the next few days. It will move to the west over cooler waters later this week, and this will weaken the system. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to develop.