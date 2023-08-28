Today, we will not be as hot as a cold front stalls across South Alabama. It will be mostly cloudy, hot, and humid as the front helps to set off scattered showers and storms. Some could be strong to severe. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

SPC has placed all of Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. The main threat will be gusty winds, but heavy rain is also possible.

Tonight, we will keep the clouds around along with a few showers and storms. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

On Tuesday, the front will linger across Alabama, and we will have another round of showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

Another cold front will move across Alabama on Wednesday, and it will keep Idalia away from us. The storm will make landfall likely across the Big Bend of Florida as a Category 2 or 3 hurricane. We will be partly cloudy, breezy and warm with a slight chance for a shower mainly over east and southeast Alabama. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s due to the clouds from Idalia.

The cold front will linger across the Southeast U.S. Thursday and Friday. We will be partly cloudy, warm and a little less humid with a stray shower each day. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s.

Weekend Outlook: Drier and less humid air will move into Alabama this weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be hot and humid with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Idalia remains stationary near Cozumel, Mexico. It is forecast to move north into the Southeast Gulf of Mexico Tonight and strengthen into a hurricane later today.

Forecast models are in pretty good agreement with Idalia tracking north and northeast into Northern Florida. Recently, they have been trending more to the east as a trough of low pressure sends a cold front across the Southeast U.S.

Landfall is still forecast on Wednesday morning, but now as a Category 3 hurricane on the Big Bend of Florida. The cold front will move across Alabama on Wednesday, and this will deflect Idalia to the east into Florida.

Rapid intensification is possible due to the relatively low wind shear and very warm Gulf Waters. Idalia could become a much stronger hurricane at landfall. Right now, Idalia is expected to be a Category 2, but a few models are showing it could be a Category 3, major hurricane. If the cold front moves faster, then that could cause more wind shear for Idalia and cause it to possibly weaken. We will be watching closely for this starting Monday night.

Alabama Threats: On this track, bands of heavy rain and some gusty winds are possible across Southeast Alabama on Wednesday. It will be breezy with winds of 10-20 mph, and higher amounts over Southeast Alabama. Overall, the threats remain low at this time.

Hurricane Franklin will continue to strengthen as it turns north today, and it is now a Category 3 Major Hurricane. The hurricane will turn northeast on Tuesday and continue to strengthen to nearly a Category 4 hurricane. It will track just north of Bermuda on Wednesday, and then pick up speed as it continues northeast into the Central Atlantic.