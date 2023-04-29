Weekend Outlook: Saturday will start out dry with a partly cloudy sky, but an area of low pressure will move up from the Gulf and track across South Alabama in the afternoon. This will spread showers and storms across Central Alabama late Saturday evening into early Sunday. Some strong storms are possible, mainly over South Alabama. It will be warm and humid with highs in the lower 80s. This rain will have little to no impact on the afternoon Indy Car race.

The cold front will move into Georgia by Sunday morning, and this will put an end to the rain. Then we will be partly cloudy, breezy and cooler with highs in the lower to mid 70s. This timing would be great for the main Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix race at Barber at 2 PM.

Next Week Outlook: The latest forecast models show an Omega Block weather pattern across the U.S. This will put an area of high pressure west of Alabama, and we will have drier weather Monday through Thursday. It looks like this weather pattern could break down on Friday, and we could see a few showers Friday into next weekend. Daily high temperatures will be in the 70s.