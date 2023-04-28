Tonight, it will be partly cloudy and cool with lows in the 50s.

Weekend Outlook: Saturday will start out dry with a partly cloudy sky, but an area of low pressure will move up from the Gulf and track across South Alabama in the afternoon. This will spread showers and storms across Central Alabama mainly along and south of I-20. Some strong storms are possible, but mainly over South Alabama. It will be warm and humid with highs in the lower 80s. This rain could have an impact on the afternoon Indy Car race.

A cold front will move through Saturday night into Sunday morning. This will bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The cold front will move into Georgia by Sunday morning, and this will put an end to the rain. Then we will be partly cloudy, breezy and cooler with highs in the lower to mid 70s. This timing would be great for the main Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix race at Barber at 2 PM.

Next Week Outlook: The latest forecast models show an Omega Block weather pattern across the U.S. This will put an area of high pressure west of Alabama, and we will have drier weather Monday through Thursday. It looks like this weather pattern could break down on Friday, and we could see a few showers Friday into next weekend. Daily high temperatures will be in the 70s.