Storms possible Wednesday: Here’s what you need to know

OVERVIEW: We have a LOW end threat for severe weather on Wednesday. Multiple rounds of rain will move through the area Tuesday through Thursday. On Wednesday, the dynamic could be favorable for thunderstorm development. However, the main threat for severe weather will be in South Alabama.

SETUP: We will have an upper level trough near the region by midweek. At the surface, a cold front will near the area on Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of the front. The colder temperatures are not going to be felt until Thursday evening into Friday. A surface area of low pressure will develop over the region by Wednesday evening. The low will lift up to the north and east into Thursday. However, the forward speed of the system will slow, creating a long rain event for us.

(CBS 42) Approaching cold front could bring Central Alabama the threat for severe weather on Wednesday, Feb. 5th, 2019.

Ahead of the cold front, warm and humid air will be tracking up from the Gulf of Mexico with winds out of the south/southwest. Dewpoints by Wednesday afternoon will be in the low to mid 60s. This helps to signify the amount of instability across the area, with the higher dewpoint numbers suggesting a more unstable atmosphere. Dewpoints will be highest in South Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. Also, with shower activity likely initiating along the Gulf Coast, this can act to inhibit the most favorable severe weather dynamics from making it into our area.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a SLIGHT RISK for Florida Panhandle and South Alabama for Wednesday evening (Level 2 out of a 5). For CENTRAL ALABAMA, we are under a MARGINAL RISK (Level 1 out of a 5).

The Storm Prediction Center’s convective outlook for Wednesday, Feb. 5th.

RAIN: We are going to be dealing with multiple rounds of rain from Tuesday to Thursday. In total, we could see between 2 to 3 inches of rainfall. Localized flooding will be possible.

Central Alabama could see between 2-3+ inches of rain from Tuesday to Thursday.

WIND: Very strong winds will be in place above the surface. There is also a change in the wind direction with height, which supports rotating thunderstorms. All in all, it is going to be VERY BREEZY throughout Wednesday and into Thursday as stronger winds are able to mix down to the surface. While the wind profile supports the potential for severe weather, if we see a lot of rain and storms to our south, this will inhibit the amount of instability across the area. Without instability, you can not get vigorous thunderstorm development to tap into the wind environment that would support thunderstorms.

Strong winds above the surface help to support the development of thunderstorms.

TORNADO: Due to the wind profile, there is a low end threat for isolated tornadoes. However, as mentioned earlier, the threat is low because of the potential for the lack of instability.