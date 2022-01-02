It’s Snowing in Alabama now! Here’s how it will Impact your Monday.

Click here for the latest weather video!

Winter has arrived, as rain transitioning to snow has been ongoing across the area! Already seeing snow accumulations of 1-2 inches in parts of Northern Alabama. Here in Central Alabama, things are not as heavy, with some places across Western Alabama seeing around an inch with occasionally a little more. Most places tonight will see at least a dusting, but there could be some areas that get around an inch, perhaps a little more mainly across the higher terrain in Northeastern Alabama. The snow will end from west to east throughout the rest of the evening, exiting the state around 2-3am tomorrow.

After the snow moves out, any water left over on the roadways will become ice, as our temperatures drop to and below freezing. Roadways could get dangerous in some areas, especially across Northern Alabama, where the bulk of the snow is occurring. However, as the sun comes up, our temperatures will climb above freezing, and any snow or ice on the roads will melt away fast. By 9-10am tomorrow morning, everything should be good to go travel wise.





Rest of the Week: We will continue the cold trend for your Monday and Tuesday, but during the middle of the week, we will warm back up into the upper 50s and lower 60s. A quick system will move in Thursday, bringing us our next chance at some rain showers. Behind that system, we will cool off just a tad, before warming back up for the weekend. More rain chances return Saturday and Sunday. Right now, we do not see any threat for strong to severe storms with any of those systems, but we will watch things closely!