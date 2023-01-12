Rain and storms are winding down this evening as the severe weather moves east of Alabama. Expect partial clearing followed by additional clouds later tonight into Friday.

Friday will start out cloudy with some snow flurries from I-20 northward, but no accumulation is expected. We will have lingering clouds into Friday afternoon. It will be MUCH COLDER and windy with high temperatures in the 40s, but the wind chill will be in the 30s for much of the day. Friday night will be mostly clear and colder. Lows will range from the upper 20s to lower 30s. The wind chill will be in the teens to 20s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will be west of Alabama on Saturday. This will draw down cold northwest winds across the state. We will be sunny, but high temperatures will only be in the upper 40s. The area of high pressure will move east of Alabama on Sunday. We will become a little warmer with a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 50s.

Next Week Outlook: it looks like we will have some unsettled weather for much of the week. A series of warm fronts and cold fronts will move across Alabama. Monday will have a low chance for rain with highs in the 60s. There will be a better chance for rain on Tuesday through Thursday with a cold front stalls over the region and eventually moves through on Thursday. We could see some heavy rain at times. Highs will be in the 60s. Then we will dry out on Friday with highs in the 50s.