It is a stormy morning across Central Alabama with heavy rain and possible flash flooding concerns until 9 AM. Temperatures are in the 60s.

The storms will come to an end by mid-morning as a cold front sweeps east across Alabama. Then we will become mostly sunny and pleasant in the afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Tonight, a few showers are possible as the front stalls along the coast. Lows will be cooler as they drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

The cold front will stall along the coast on Tuesday, and an upper-level wave/disturbance will move along the front across the Northern Gulf Coast. This wave will send a few showers across Central Alabama through midday with a mostly cloudy sky but expect heavy rain and storms over South Alabama. Expect cooler high temperatures in the upper 60s. Tuesday night will become clear and cold with lows in the 30s.

An area of high pressure will build across the Southeast U.S. Wednesday and Thursday. We will be sunny and mild on Wednesday with highs in the 60s. It will be mostly sunny and a warmer on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s.

The area of high pressure will move to the East Coast on Friday as a cold front tracks toward Alabama from the west. Southerly winds will return to the Deep South, and this will bring back some moisture. We will become partly cloudy and warmer with a few late-day showers. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. There will be rain and a few storms Friday night. A few storms could become strong over South Alabama. Lows will be in the 60s.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will move through Friday night into Saturday. Expect scattered showers and storms Saturday. A few could be strong over South Alabama, so we will keep an eye on this potential threat. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s. We will dry out on Sunday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the 70s.