We will have more great fall weather with plenty of sunshine and low humidity today as the ridge of high pressure moves over the Deep South. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s and lows will be in the 50s each day.

Tonight, we will be mostly clear and cool with lows in the 40s and 50s, so grab that jacket or sweater again.

Thursday will have more delightful weather with sunshine and low humidity. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s.

A cold front will move across Alabama on Friday, but we will not have any rain with this one. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Friday evening will be mostly clear and comfortable with temperatures falling from the 70s into the 60s. This will be very nice for the high school football games.

Weekend Outlook: Another ridge of high pressure will build over the Plains and Southeast behind the front this weekend. We will be mostly sunny and breezy on Saturday with highs only in the lower to mid 70s. Saturday night will be clear and chilly with lows in the lower to mid 40s. Sunday will be sunny and mild with highs in the lower to mid 70s. This is perfect weather for football games, tailgating or anything outside!

Next Week Outlook: The new work week will start out sunny and dry Monday through Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A cold front will move through on Thursday, and it looks like we may get some rain with this front! Expect scattered showers and a few thunderstorms throughout the day with highs in the 70s. It will turn a little cooler and drier on Friday with highs in the 70s.

Tracking the Tropics: Invest 91L, a large area of low pressure, is located east of the southern Windward Islands. It is producing disorganized showers and storms, and it does not have a well-defined center of circulation. However, conditions are favorable for some development, and a tropical depression could form over the next few days as it moves west across the Central Caribbean. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop. This is not a threat to the U.S.

Tropical Depression 12 formed on Tuesday over the far eastern Atlantic. It is not expected to last long due to strong wind shear, and the forecast calls for it to dissipate later today or Thursday over the open Atlantic. Some of the models are showing that it could redevelop in a few days across the Central Atlantic, but it is expected to stay out at sea.