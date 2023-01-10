It is a mostly clear, frosty and cold Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. There will be some patchy dense fog and some freezing fog. A Freezing Fog Advisory is in effect until 8 AM. Watch for slick spot on bridges where there is dense fog and below freezing temperatures.

An area of high pressure will build over Alabama today. We will have a pleasant day with plenty of sunshine.. It will be a little warmer with high temperatures in the lower 60s.

Tonight, clouds will build across the region and it will not be as cold. Lows will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy as the area of high pressure moves east of Alabama. We will continue to get warmer with highs climbing into the mid to upper 60s.

Weather AWARE Thursday: Our next cold front will move into and through Alabama on Thursday. It will be warmer, windy and more humid with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Models show this warmer/humid weather will lead to an unstable air mass, and the winds will be parallel to the cold front. This would lead to a line of strong to severe storms moving into the state during the late-morning ahead and along the front, and they will continue into the early evening for southeast AL.

The severe risk is low at this time. SPC has issued a Level 2/5 Slight Risk for severe weather for all of Central Alabama. There could be some strong winds, heavy rain and a tornado or two. Check back for updates. This is why we’ve issued the Weather Aware.

The rain will come to an end on Friday morning. There could be a few snow flurries across NE Alabama, but no accumulation is expected. We will have lingering clouds into Friday afternoon. It will be MUCH COLDER and windy with high temperatures in the 40s and the wind chill in the 30s. Friday night will be mostly clear and colder. Lows will range from the upper 20s to lower 30s. The wind chill will be in the 20s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will be west of Alabama on Saturday. This will draw down cold northwest winds across the state. We will be sunny, but high temperatures will only be in the upper 40s. The area of high pressure will move east of Alabama on Sunday. We will become a little warmer with a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 50s.