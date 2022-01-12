Staying dry through Friday. Watching weekend system for possible snow across central Alabama

It is a clear and cold morning across central Alabama with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Bundle up!

The area of high pressure will move to the east of Alabama today, and the winds will shift from the north to the southeast. This will slowly warm up back up. We will become partly cloudy as an upper-level low/disturbance moves across the Gulf Coast. High temperatures climb back into the mid 50s.





Tonight, will be partly cloudy and cold. Lows will be in the lower to mid 30s.

Thursday will also be a tad warmer with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky as a weak cold front moves across Alabama. This front is expected to remain dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

A second cold front will move toward us on Friday. We will be dry, but partly cloudy. It will be a little cooler in the wake of the first front with high temperatures in the lower 50s.

Weekend Outlook/Snow Chance: Watching the weather pattern closely this weekend for the potential of wintry precipitation. It all starts with a cold front and area of low pressure moving through on Saturday. We will have scattered showers starting a little later now in the afternoon. It will be chilly with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

The rain will continue into Saturday night as the low tracks across Alabama. The forecast will all depend on the exact track as to whether we see just rain, a wintry mix or changeover to all snow. A more southerly track would lead to a changeover to all snow starting on Sunday monring. However, there is plenty of uncertainty in the forecast models this far out. They are starting to agree that a low will move across Alabama, but they don’t agree with the track. Right now, plan for some rain to change over or mix with snow Saturday night into Sunday morning with low temperatures near freezing.

Then we could see the rain changeover to all snow on Sunday morning and it will continue into the afternoon. It is WAY too early to talk about snow totals this far out, but it is possible we could see some accumulation from I-20 northward. The snow would come to an end during the afternoon with highs in the 40s. Right now, please check back to see how this evolves the next few days. We will have a better idea if we will see snow starting on Friday, and we could start talking about possible accumulation, if any at that point.





