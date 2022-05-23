The rain is ending across central Alabama tonight. An area of low pressure continues to lift northeast pushing rain into the mid Atlantic states.



Tonight, it will be a bit of a tropical airmass draped over us. As rain dissipates, we will start seeing pockets of dense fog forming. Overnight will range between the upper 60s to low 70s.





Tuesday, it will be the return of some rain and storms as a warm front moves north. The main threat for those stronger thunderstorm will remain south of i-20, but it’s still a good idea to stay weather aware tomorrow.







Wednesday, the ingredients will be a bit better organized for stronger storms. The 2 main threats will include winds at 60 mph and larger hail. We will have plenty of Gulf moisture and capability for lift, with those main ingredients in play, heavy rainfall will be possible both Wednesday and Thursday. With the rain this week, we could add another 2-3″ on top of what we’ve already had thus far.







Due to the elevated threats on Wednesday, we will be CBS 42 Weather Aware, meaning its a day to watch, but don’t going changing around plans just yet.

Memorial Day Weekend: We will have lots of sunshine starting Friday and continue through he weekend and into Memorial Day Monday. After such a soggy start to the week, it will be a beautiful weekend to soak up the sunshine.

