Friday will be a partly cloudy, beautiful, and warm day with more dry conditions. The fire danger threat remains high, so no burning! High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Weekend Outlook: Do not expect much change in the weather this weekend as the ridge holds in place across the Southeast U.S. Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm with highs in the lower 80s. This will be great weather for the Magic City Classic events and the 2:30 PM game!

Sunday will stay partly cloudy and warm with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Next Week’s Outlook: BIG CHANGES are coming to our weather next week. A strong cold front will move across Alabama on Monday. Unfortunately, it looks like it will be a dry front, so we will only be partly to mostly cloudy. It becomes a little cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

It will turn MUCH COOLER on Tuesday, Halloween! We will be partly cloudy, much cooler, and breezy. High temperatures will only be in the upper 50s! Trick-or-treat times will be chilly and breezy with temperatures falling into the 40s. Tuesday night will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the middle to upper 30s. The wind chill will be in the 30s and 40s.

We will stay cool on Wednesday with some sunshine and highs in the 50s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and cool. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.