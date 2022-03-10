It is a mostly cloudy and chilly morning with a few light showers/sprinkles across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s.

Finally, we will get a little break in the rain today. An area of high pressure will briefly move across Alabama. We will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures around 70.





Tonight, will be mostly clear to partly cloudy and chilly. Lows will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Unfortunately, the rain returns Friday afternoon and evening as another strong cold front moves across the state. We will have showers and thunderstorms moving in from the west starting in the afternoon. A few storms could become strong with gusty winds. It will be a warmer day with high temperatures in the lower 70s.





The rain will change over to some snow and flurries early Saturday morning, and it will turn much colder. Lows will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. You will need to protect your plants.





Weekend Outlook…SNOW?: It will turn MUCH COLDER this weekend in the wake of the cold front. We will start early Saturday with the rain likely changing over to some snow flurries/showers around 3 AM. A minor accumulation off less than 1 inch is expected on grassy surfaces along and north of I-20 across central Alabama. A little more accumulation of 1+ inches is possible across Northern Alabama and Tennessee from Huntsville to Nashville.

After the morning snow, we will become sunny, windy, and COLD as an area of high pressure builds over the Southeast U.S. High temperatures will only be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. The winds will be around 15-20 mph, so the wind chill will be in the 20s for much of the day! BRRR!





Saturday night will be clear and very cold. Lows will be in the lower to mid 20s with a hard freeze likely. With the growing season just starting, you will need to bring in or cover your plants.

Don’t forget to turn your clocks AHEAD one hour before you go to bed Saturday night for Daylight Saving Time. Yes, you LOSE an hour of sleep. Fortunately, the weather will be pleasant with plenty of sunshine on Sunday. It will be warmer with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Next Week Outlook: The area of high pressure will be moving east of Alabama on Monday. We will become partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the mid 60s. An upper-level low and surface low will move across Alabama Monday night and Tuesday. This will spread scattered showers across the state. It stays warm with highs in the 60s. The rain ends on Wednesday morning and then we dry out with highs in the 60s. More dry weather is expected on Thursday with a partly cloudy day and highs in the 60s. The wet weather returns on Friday as a cold front moves across the Southeast U.S. Temperatures will stay in the 60s.