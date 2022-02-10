It is a clear and not as cold morning across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 30s but will be going up all morning as west to southwest winds return. Grab your coat as you head out the door.

A weak and dry cold front will fall apart over central Alabama today. This will not have an impact on our weather other than bringing a few high clouds over the region. The area of high pressure will build back over us later today, and we will be mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

Tonight, will be clear and not as cold. Lows will be in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Friday will stay dry and sunny as the high pressure moves east of Alabama. We will be a little warmer as southerly winds return across the state. High temperatures will rise into the upper 60s to around 70°.

Weekend Outlook: A cold front will move across Alabama on Saturday. It will not have much moisture to work with, but we be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a late-day sprinkle. It will still be unseasonably warm with high temperatures in the lower 60s until the front moves through in the afternoon, and then we will fall quickly into the 40s.

Will it snow Saturday night?? It will turn MUCH colder Saturday night with some of the moisture still behind the cold front. The temperatures will be falling into the 30s, and it is possible we could see a few snow flurries or even light snow. Little to no accumulation is expected.







The best timing would show the snow starting across NW Alabama after 9 PM, in the Birmingham area between 9 PM and midnight, and across eastern Alabama between 10 PM and 3 AM Sunday.

Any snow flurries will end before sunrise on Sunday. We will gradually become sunny through the morning. It will be sunny and breezy in the afternoon with high temperatures only in the mid to upper 40s. The wind chill will be in the 30s. This will be a COLD Super Bowl Sunday across central Alabama. Have some good warm food at your parties!

