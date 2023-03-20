It is a clear, very cold and frosty morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the lower to mid 20s. Make sure you bundle up as you head to school and work. A Freeze Warning is in effect until 10 AM.

An area of high pressure will build across Alabama today. This will make it sunny, but it will also keep us chilly. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s. Spring officially arrives at 4:24 PM CT.

Tonight, it will become mostly clear to partly cloudy and cold. However, we will not be as cold as this morning. Lows will range from the upper 20s to lower 30s. Frost is expected, so protect those plants again. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 1 AM until 8 AM.

The area of high pressure will move east of Alabama on Tuesday. We will be mostly sunny and a tad warmer with high temperatures in the lower to mid 60s.

Southerly winds will return to Alabama on Wednesday and especially Thursday as the area of high pressure moves to the East Coast. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs around 70. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs back in the lower 80s.

A cold front will move toward Alabama on Friday, and it will tap into the warm and humid air across Alabama. A line of strong to possibly severe storms will move across the state during the afternoon and evening. The severe threat is low, but it will be something to watch over the next few days. There is some uncertainty this far out with how strong the storms could be since it will be an overnight event. Check back for changes and updates all week.

SPC has placed parts of Western and Northwestern Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk for severe weather. The main threat will be gusty winds, but a tornado is also possible.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will move through by Saturday morning, and the rain will come to an end. We will become mostly sunny to partly cloudy, but we will not turn much colder. Highs will be in the lower 70s. The old cold front will move back north as a warm front late on Sunday. This will make it partly cloudy with a chance for a few showers. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s.