Today, a stationary front will sit across across South-Central Alabama. This will make it partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms – mainly south of I-20 or along the front. Most of you will be dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

Tonight, we will stay mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows will be in the lower to upper 60s.

The weak front will drift north on Wednesday, and an upper-level wave will move across Alabama from a trough to the north. This trough will allow for dry air to move in from the east, and that will keep Central Alabama partly cloudy with a few showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

The dry air will continue to move across the region on Thursday, and the rain will come to an end. It will be partly cloudy with a few sprinkles. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s.

An area of high pressure will build from the New England States into the Southeast U.S. on Friday. This will clear out the rain and we will be mostly sunny. It will become less humid and warm with high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will sit over the Southeast U.S. all weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be gorgeous with plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and warm highs in the middle 80s. This will be great for football and tailgating!

Tracking the Tropics

Tropical Storm Philippe continues to move west across the Central Atlantic. It is battling wind shear, so the storm maintains its intensity of 50 mph for a few more days before weakening to a remnant low this weekend north of the Virgin Islands. It is moving WNW across the Central Atlantic.

There is a small area of low-pressure (Invest 91L) SW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Conditions are favorable for development, and it could become a tropical depression later this week in the Central Atlantic as it moves to the NW. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop.