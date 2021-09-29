Some rain returns to central Alabama the next few days

It is a mostly clear, and mild morning across central Alabama. There is some patchy fog across the region, so watch out for reduced visibility. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s.

The humidity will go up more today as a area of high pressure sits over northern Florida. This will bring in light southerly winds across the state. There will also be weak upper-level wave that will move across Mississippi and sit near the MS/AL border today. We will see a few showers mainly across west-central Alabama (east of I-65) this afternoon. Eastern Alabama will be dry. Otherwise, most of you will be dry and partly cloudy. It will be warm and humid with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.







Tonight, will be partly cloudy, mild and a little muggy with patchy fog. A stray shower is possible over western Alabama. Lows will be in the lower to mid 60s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with a few more showers possible across central Alabama. The best chance will still be over western Alabama, or where the higher humidity levels are located. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.





The area of high pressure currently over Florida will build back over us on Friday. This will bring in some drier air and keep the rain away. It will be a partly cloudy, warm, and humid day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will stay across Alabama on Saturday. We will stay partly cloudy, warm and a little humid. A stray shower can’t be ruled out. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. The ridge will weaken just enough on Sunday, and a cold front will stall north of Alabama. This will allow for a few showers to pop-up in the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, we will be mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with high temperatures in the lower 80s. There will be more scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday as the cold front moves closer to central Alabama.

Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Sam remains a powerful Category 4 hurricane. It is forecast to remain a major hurricane through Saturday. It will move NW today through Thursday, and then turn north by Friday. The forecast track will take it just to the east of Bermuda on Saturday as a major hurricane. Then it will start to weaken by Sunday as it moves over cooler water. This is not a threat to the U.S., but large swells are expected along the East Coast.

The remnants of Peter are located several hundred miles ENE of Bermuda. The circulation has become less defined and there are only a few showers. It will battle strong winds shear and it is no longer expected to redevelop. NHC is giving this system a low chance to redevelop.

There is a broad area of low pressure (invest 91L) and disorganized showers and thunderstorms located SW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Conditions are favorable for development of this disturbance, but it is interacting with Invest 90L (stronger low pressure) to the east, and this is hindering development. It is moving to the WNW over the central Atlantic. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to develop.

An area of low pressure (Invest 90L) is several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Conditions are favorable for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form later today or tonight. It will move to the west to WNW over the far eastern tropical Atlantic. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

