Today, A trough of low pressure will move across the Southeast U.S. This will keep Category 4 Hurricane Idalia away from Alabama as it makes landfall across the Big Bend of Florida as a Category 4 hurricane today.

Central Alabama will feel a few impacts from the hurricane. We will be partly cloudy, humid, and breezy with a few outer rainbands bringing rain mainly east and southeast. Any rain will be heavy and a rainband could produce gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

Tonight, it will become clear, cool, and less humid as dry air moves in from the north. Lows will be very nice as they drop into the lower to middle 60s!

A cold front will linger across the Southeast U.S. Coast on Thursday. We will be sunny, dry, and less humid. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

On Friday, high pressure will be north of Alabama, but an upper-level trough and low will move across the state. We will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will build across the Southeast this weekend. Drier and less humid air will move into Alabama. Saturday and Sunday will be hot and dry with a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.