TONIGHT: Muggy and mostly clear. Any downpours that popped up this afternoon fizzle out by 8 pm. Lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.





THURSDAY: We start out the day warm and humid, with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s and low 90s by around lunchtime. Morning storms in Mississippi that develop ahead of a cold front will leave behind an outflow boundary that moves into Central Alabama by early afternoon. Scattered storms are likely to form along this outflow boundary in the peak-heat of the day. Some storms could produce gusty winds over 45 mph and some small hail. One or two storms could require a severe thunderstorm warning through early evening. Lingering showers and storms could last as late as 1 am.

FRIDAY/WEEKEND: Drier air filters in Friday behind the cold front, and while the air won’t be cold, it will definitely be noticeably cooler Friday afternoon with highs only reaching the mid 80s. The dry air sticks around into the first half of the weekend, but we climb back into the upper 80s Saturday, and we’ll be flirting with 90° once again by Sunday.

GULF COAST FORECAST: The weather along Alabama’s beaches looks nice to round out this week. Highs in the upper 80s with lots of sunshine and slim rain chances. The surf will remain somewhat rough at times through Friday though. A moderate risk of rip currents remains in place through Friday evening. Expect more Sargassum seaweed along the beaches and in the water through this week as well.

TROPICAL OUTLOOK: Today officially kicks off the hurricane season in the North Atlantic basin, and we’re monitoring two disturbances right now.

Tropical depression formation is likely in the far southern Gulf or far northern Caribbean within the next 72 hours as a broad area of low pressure continues to organize east of the Yucatan Peninsula. This system will battle strong wind shear as it moves northeast, limiting the maximum potential this storm could reach to that of a heavy rain producer. This system’s primary impacts will be in South Florida, where this storm will drop heavy rain later this week. No direct impacts are expected in Alabama.

An additional area of showers and storms near the Bahamas has been highlighted by the NHC as having a low (10%) chance of development into a tropical depression or storm within the next 5 days as it moves northeast away from the U.S.





NEXT WEEK: Summertime heat and humidity return as we head into next week. More days with highs in the 90s and isolated afternoon downpours are on the way.



