Soggy weather from Nicholas across central Alabama for the next few days

It is a cloudy, and muggy morning with light rain across central Alabama with temperatures 60s and 70s.

It will be a soggy day across the Birmingham area thanks to Nicholas. The system will weaken to just a low, but it will stall across western Louisiana with torrential rain across southern Louisiana, the Mississippi coast, the Alabama coast and into the western Florida Panhandle. We will be far enough north not to see the heaviest rain, but expect a steady rain throughout the day. Some brief heavy rain is possible. The clouds and rain will help keep high temperatures only in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight, we will be cloudy with more scattered showers. Most of the rain will be light. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Thursday and Friday will have more rain and thunderstorms as what is left of Nicholas remains over western Louisiana. The upper-level portion of Nicholas will move to the east and this will spread more rain across Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle. Some of the rain could be heavy at times across central Alabama. Rain totals between Wednesday and Friday could be around 1-2 inches across central Alabama. This is not expected to cause any flooding issues along streams, creeks, and rivers. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s each day.





Weekend Outlook: Nicholas will be just an area of low pressure and its remnants will remain over Louisiana at the surface. Aloft, there will enough energy from Nicholas to set off more scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. Some downpours are possible. Sunday will also have scattered thunderstorms, but they are not expected to be as widespread. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

Tracking the Tropics: Nicholas it a tropical depression and will weaken to a non-tropical low today. It will stall over western Louisiana the next few days and spread torrential rain today through Thursday across Louisiana. Rainfall totals will be around 6-10″+ along I-10 corridor from New Orleans to the Florida Panhandle. Expect plenty of flooding concerns. The upper-level portion of Nicholas will move slowly across Mississippi and Alabama the next few days, so rain is expected to continue. Central Alabama will be far enough north of the center of Nicholas, so we will not get the heaviest rains. Around 1-2″ of rain is expected through Friday.

There is a trough of low pressure a few hundred miles north of the central Bahamas. Conditions are favorable for some development of this system, and a tropical depression could form later this week as the system moves north across the western Atlantic just off the U.S. East Coast. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop.

An area of low pressure (Invest 95L) is located a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands, and it is getting better organized. Conditions are favorable for development as it gets better organized today, and a tropical depression could form in the next few days as it moves west across the eastern Atlantic Ocean. Forecast models are showing this could become a hurricane this weekend or early next week. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop.

Lastly, a tropical wave is expected to emerge off the coast of Africa toward the end of the week. Conditions are favorable for some development as it moves to the WNW over the far eastern Atlantic. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

