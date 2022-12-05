It is a cloudy morning with scattered showers across parts of Central and North Alabama. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s. Grab your umbrella.

The old cold front will lift north as a warm front today. This will bring us more scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Some downpours are possible. High temperatures will be in the 60s.

Tonight, we will have more scattered showers and a few thunderstorms as the warm front moves into Tennessee. Lows will be in the 50s.

The warm front will stall over the Tennessee Valley Tuesday. An area of high pressure will build over the Gulf of Mexico. These features will set off scattered showers and a few storms across Central Alabama in the morning. We could pick up 0.5″ to 1.0″ of rain between Monday and Tuesday. By the afternoon, we will be mostly cloudy, much warmer and more humid with high temperatures in the lower 70s.

The warm front will stay stalled along the AL/TN border Wednesday and Thursday. This will give us a mix of sun and clouds with only a few showers on Wednesday, and fewer showers on Thursday. It will stay unseasonably warm and humid with near record high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

A new cold front will move across Alabama on Friday. Expect a few showers as it moves across the state. Rain totals for the week across Central Alabama will be around 1-2″, North Alabama could see 3-4″. We will turn cooler with highs in the 60s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will briefly build across Alabama on Saturday, and this will dry us out. We will be partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 50s. An area of low pressure will develop across the Plains States and this will pull a warm front up from the Gulf on Sunday. We will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs in the 60s.