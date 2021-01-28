Snowpocalypse 7 years later: Remembering Alabama’s crippling winter storm of 2014

Snow and ice cover a highway interchange near Birmingham, Ala., on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2014, after a winter storm shut down much of Alabama. Many roads remained slippery a day later, and drivers had to negotiate their way past abandoned vehicles. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On this day in 2014 a winter storm shut down not only Birmingham, but most of Central Alabama.

A system that had been forecast to impact most of south Alabama moved north. A sudden drop in temperatures—due to a rapid cooling of the air as snow and sleet fell—turned roads into ice rinks. Interstates and major highways shut down. Stranded people were forced to walk to strangers’ homes for food and warmth. Schools turned into hotels for children. Families were separated, and cars were abandoned on the sides of road, even in the middle of roads. People were spending the night at their offices, because they couldn’t leave. In a matter of hours, the blizzard shut Alabama’s largest city down.

The Winter Storm of 2014 is often referred to as “Snowpocalypse” or “Snowmageddon,” and for good reason. This particular setup was forecast to have minimal impact north of Clanton. At that time, no forecast models predicted cold air to the north meeting the wet air to the south in the Birmingham metro. Obviously, the weather deteriorated quickly in Birmingham, as the forecast shifted from a few flurries to a dangerous weather situation.

  • Two people walk on a snow-covered bridge over Interstate 20/59 in Birmingham, Ala.,Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2014, after a winter snow storm swept the area Tuesday. Overnight, the South saw fatal crashes and hundreds of fender-benders. Jackknifed 18-wheelers littered Interstate 65 in central Alabama. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)
  • An SUV and a tractor-trailer rig sit abandoned after they crash into each other during a winter snow storm that slammed into the South and turned highways into parking lots, on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2014, near Birmingham, Ala. Many parts of the Deep South were paralyzed by the snow when it turned into ice that halted traffic and stranded motorists across the region. (AP Photo/David Tulis)
  • The remnants of a winter snow storm that slammed into the South turned I-459 into a parking lot when motorists abandoned their vehicles creating massive traffic jams lasting through Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2014, in Birmingham, Ala. While such amounts of accumulation barely quality as a storm in the north, it was enough to paralyze the Deep South. (AP Photo/David Tulis)
  • Snow and ice cover a highway interchange near Birmingham, Ala., on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2014, after a winter storm shut down much of Alabama. Many roads remained slippery a day later, and drivers had to negotiate their way past abandoned vehicles. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)
  • An icy bridge halts traffic on I-20 after a winter snow storm slammed into the South and turned highways into parking lots, on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2014, near Birmingham, Ala. Many parts of the Deep South were paralyzed by the snow when it turned into ice that halted traffic and stranded motorists across the region. (AP Photo/David Tulis)
  • After a winter snow storm slammed into the South, residents on four-wheelers attempt to help motorists who are stuck along I-20 amid abandoned vehicles near Birmingham, Ala., on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2014. Many parts of the Deep South were paralyzed by the snow when it turned into ice that halted traffic and stranded motorists across the region. (AP Photo/David Tulis)
  • Snow begins to accumulate on I-65 south of Birmingham causing several road closures in Alabama on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2014, in Pelham, Ala. Gov. Robert Bentley declared a state of emergency, and he delayed three special legislative elections for a week. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • Snow covers apartment housing after a winter snow storm slammed into the South, on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2014, in Birmingham, Ala. Many parts of the Deep South were paralyzed by the snow when it turned into ice that halted traffic and stranded motorists across the region. (AP Photo/David Tulis)
  • The remnants of a winter snow storm that slammed into the South turned highways into parking lots when motorists abandoned their vehicles creating massive traffic jams lasting through Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2014, in Birmingham, Ala. While such amounts of accumulation barely quality as a storm in the north, it was enough to paralyze the Deep South. (AP Photo/David Tulis)
  • A group of kids walk home from Oak Mountain Intermediate school in the snow on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2014, in Indian Springs, Ala. Some kids were left stranded at the school due to road closures. North Alabama was supposed to get only a trace of snow and ice, roads were slippery from Birmingham  where downtown streets were white  to the Tennessee line. Authorities closed dozens of roads Tuesday. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
  • Snow blankets the downtown area after a winter snow storm slammed into Birmingham, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2014. Many parts of the Deep South were paralyzed by the snow when it turned into ice that halted traffic and stranded motorists across the region. (AP Photo/David Tulis)
  • Snow blankets downtown Birmingham, Ala., on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2014, after a winter storm slammed into the South on Tuesday. While such amounts of accumulation barely quality as a storm in the north, it was enough to paralyze the Deep South. (AP Photo/David Tulis)
  • Abandoned cars and trucks litter the road after a winter snow storm slammed into the South and turned highways into parking lots, on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2014, near Birmingham, Ala. after a winter storm hit the state on Tuesday. Thousands of wrecked and abandoned cars were scattered across Birmingham area roads Wednesday. The state Department of Transportation towed cars from Interstate 20 to make it passable. (AP Photo/David Tulis)

