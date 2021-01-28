Snowpocalypse 7 years later: Remembering Alabama’s crippling winter storm of 2014

Snow and ice cover a highway interchange near Birmingham, Ala., on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2014, after a winter storm shut down much of Alabama. Many roads remained slippery a day later, and drivers had to negotiate their way past abandoned vehicles. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On this day in 2014 a winter storm shut down not only Birmingham, but most of Central Alabama.

A system that had been forecast to impact most of south Alabama moved north. A sudden drop in temperatures—due to a rapid cooling of the air as snow and sleet fell—turned roads into ice rinks. Interstates and major highways shut down. Stranded people were forced to walk to strangers’ homes for food and warmth. Schools turned into hotels for children. Families were separated, and cars were abandoned on the sides of road, even in the middle of roads. People were spending the night at their offices, because they couldn’t leave. In a matter of hours, the blizzard shut Alabama’s largest city down.

The Winter Storm of 2014 is often referred to as “Snowpocalypse” or “Snowmageddon,” and for good reason. This particular setup was forecast to have minimal impact north of Clanton. At that time, no forecast models predicted cold air to the north meeting the wet air to the south in the Birmingham metro. Obviously, the weather deteriorated quickly in Birmingham, as the forecast shifted from a few flurries to a dangerous weather situation.

