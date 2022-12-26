Wintry mix is ending across Alabama as I write this 10pm update. Be advised that roads are slick in northern Cherokee County as heavier flurries have created patches on the roads that are making travel difficult. Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing in most spots overnight, which means any wet roads will freeze. These will be an isolated occurrence and not widespread, but be particularly careful over bridges and overpasses.

Tonight: Lows will range between the low and mid 20s. The sky will be clearing overnight, which will allow for a drop in those temperatures, especially after midnight.

Tomorrow: We will have plenty of sunshine and we will start thawing out a bit. Highs tomorrow will top out in the upper 40s, flirting with the 50 degree mark.

Wednesday and Thursday: The morning lows climb and afternoon highs continue to warm. Lows will spring from 31° Wednesday morning to 45° Thursday morning, with afternoon highs in the 50s Wednesday and Thursday’s highs in the 60s.

Late Week Rain chances: Although I am pleased that there will be a warm up as we round out the year, we often can’t have our cake and eat it too. Meaning the warm up also comes with some rain. Showers begin late Friday and will continue into early Saturday. Heavy rain is possible. We will monitor closely if we need to bump up to a Weather Aware. At this time, we want you to know there will be some rain Friday into Saturday, and as we get better model data, we will determine if flooding or even some isolated, stronger storms may be part of the picture.

Warmer are is settling in for the first week of the year, but some longer range models, have another brief cold spell the following weekend after the new year. For now, we all deserve to thaw out, so we will focus on that at the moment.

