It is mostly clear and cool-ish morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the lower to mid 60s.

The dry weather pattern will continue all week. An upper-level ridge of high pressure will be over Texas and Oklahoma, and Alabama will be on the eastern side of it. This will keep us dry and help to heat us up. Expect plenty of sunshine today with high temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90°.





Tonight, it will be clear and mild with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

The upper-level ridge will stay parked over Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas on Tuesday. A weak upper-level wave/disturbance will move from north to south across Alabama. This will have enough moisture to work with to set off a few showers and storms. It will be hotter with high temperatures in the lower to mid 90s.





The ridge will still be west of Alabama, but we will be close enough to feel the heat. Wednesday and Thursday will have a lot of sunshine and it will really heat up. The last few days of summer will have high temperatures in the mid 90s. What a way to end summer!







Fortunately, a cold front will sweep across the Southeast U.S. late Thursday into Friday morning. This will not bring us any rain, but it will briefly break up the heat. Friday will be mostly sunny and cooler with high temperatures back in the mid 80s. Friday night will be clear and cool with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.





Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will build in behind the front this weekend. Expect more sunshine and dry weather on Saturday. High temperatures will be very warm as they climb into the upper 80s. Sunday will become partly cloudy, and we could see a few late-day showers as a cold front moves toward Alabama. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. Rain and storms arrive Sunday night with the cold front.

Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Fiona made landfall over the SE tip of Dominican Republic early this morning with 90 mph winds. The hurricane will track to the NNW today and brush by the eastern side of the Dominican Republic. On Tuesday, Fiona will turn to the north and is expected to rapidly strengthen to a major hurricane as it sits over warm water. It will move north through Wednesday and then turn NE toward Bermuda by the evening. The hurricane will track near or over Bermuda as a Category 3 storm Thursday night, and the race to the NE and weaken on Friday.