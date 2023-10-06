Friday evening will be partly cloudy, breezy, and cooler with temperatures in the 70s for the high school football games.

Tonight, it will be clear, breezy, and MUCH COOLER. Lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Weekend Outlook: BIG Changes are coming to the weekend forecast! Fall weather and MUCH COOLER air return to Alabama in the wake of the cold front. Saturday will be sunny, breezy, and much cooler with high temperatures only in the lower 70s. This is perfect for the Greek Festival and Cullman County Fair.

There will be a high wildfire danger threat on Saturday due to the very dry air, breezy conditions, and low humidity levels. Saturday night will be clear and chilly! Lows will be in the middle to upper 40s. You will want a jacket!

An area of high pressure will build across the Southeast U.S. on Sunday, so we will have plenty of sunshine. It will still be very cool for this time of year with high temperatures only in the upper 60s. Sunday night will be clear and chilly with lows in the middle to upper 40s. Great ready to enjoy this first taste of fall!

Football Forecasts: Samford heads to Spartanburg, SC to take on Wofford at 12:30 PM. It will be sunny and breezy with temps. in the 60s. Alabama heads to Texas A&M on Saturday for a 2:30 PM kick-off on CBS 42. It will be partly cloudy with temps. in the 70s. UAB will be at home against South Florida for a 3 PM kickoff. It will be sunny, cool, and breezy with temps. in the 60s.

Next Week’s Outlook: An area of high pressure will sit over the Southeast U.S. Monday through Wednesday. Monday will be sunny with highs in the 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs will be around 80°. There will be an area of low pressure along the northern Gulf Coast Wednesday into Thursday. It will move northeast along the coast and bring us spotty showers on Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.