Tonight, the clouds will stick around and it will be much colder with a breeze. Lows will range from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. The wind chill will be in the 30s. Bundle up tomorrow morning.

Halloween: Tuesday, will start out with plenty of clouds, but the sun will come out in the afternoon. It will be a blustery day with high temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. There is also a high fire danger threat due to the dry conditions and ground. A Fire Weather Warning is in effect, so NO burning!

Trick-or-Treating Forecast: The kids will want to make sure they have a warm sweatshirt or jacket under their costumes on Tuesday evening. Temperatures will be in the 50s at 6 PM, but they will fall to the 40s by 8 PM.

On Wednesday, a reinforcing shot of colder air will arrive in the morning. We start out the day with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. It will be very breezy, so the wind chill will be in the teens and 20s. You will need to bundle up!

A Freeze Warning is in effect from 1 AM Wednesday until 9 AM with temperatures at or below freezing for 8 hours. Protect your plants and pets! Cover or bring in plants that are still blooming.

Wednesday afternoon will be sunny and chilly with high temperatures ranging from the upper 40s north to the middle 50s elsewhere. Wednesday night/Thursday morning will be clear and cold again, but not as windy. Lows will be in the middle 20s to the lower 30s. Another Freeze is expected and we will have frost this time since the winds will be calmer. Protect your plants and pets!

An area of high pressure will move across Alabama on Thursday into Friday. This will shift the winds from the north to the east, and we will slowly start to warm back up. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

Weekend Outlook: The ridge of high pressure will be northeast of Alabama this weekend. We will have plenty of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday with warmer air as southeast winds return. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s each day.