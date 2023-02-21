It is a mostly cloudy morning with scattered showers and a few storms across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 60s. Grab your umbrella.

The Gulf high pressure will keep a cold front from pushing across Alabama today, but it will move to around I-20. This will be close enough to set off scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Otherwise, we will be mostly cloudy and breezy with warmer highs in the lower 70s.

Tonight, we will stay mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows will be in the lower to mid 60s.

The Gulf high pressure will get stronger on Wednesday and we will become very windy as a low-level jet stream moves over Alabama. Winds will gust to around 40 mph at times. This could cause some trees to fall and knock down power lines. At the same time, the old cold front will continue to move north into Tennessee and Kentucky. We will be partly to mostly cloudy. It will be warmer with possible record highs in the lower 80s. The record high for Birmingham is 81° (2018, 1897).

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and very unseasonably warm for February as the high pressure holds strong. We could see a few showers, but most of you will be dry. Expect record highs in the lower 80s. The record high for Birmingham is 83° (1996).

A cold front will move across Alabama on Friday morning, and then it will stall along the coast. It will bring us a few showers. Otherwise, we will be mostly cloudy with cooler highs in the mid 60s.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will slowly retreat back north as a warm front on Saturday. We will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. High temperatures warm back up into the mid 70s. The front will stall north of Alabama in Tennessee on Sunday. We will be warm with spotty showers. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.