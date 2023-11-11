Another upper-level wave will move across the front on Sunday. This will keep us cloudy and chilly with a few more showers in the morning, and then some sunshine late in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s. Rain totals for this weekend could be an additional 0.25″ to 1.00″.

Next Week’s Outlook: We will dry out for the first part of next week as an area of high pressure builds across the Southeast U.S. Monday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the 60s. An area of low pressure will develop and move east across the Northern Gulf Coast along with an upper-level low Tuesday through Thursday. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers returning later in the day. Highs will be in the 60s. The lows will bring us more scattered showers on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 50s and 60s. Then a cold front will move toward Alabama on Friday. This will make it partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible, and highs in the 60s.