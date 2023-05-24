It is a cloudy morning with scattered showers across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 60s.

The upper-level low will move east of Alabama today, and that will end the showers by midday. Then we will become partly cloudy, less humid, and dry this afternoon. High temperatures will be warmer with high temperatures in the lower 80s.

You will want to bring a raincoat with you to the SEC Baseball Tournament early game today, but you will not need it for the afternoon and evening games. Temperatures will start out in the 60s, but warm to the 80s this afternoon. Then temps. will fall back to the 70s/60s this evening.

Tonight, it will become mostly clear, cool, and comfortable. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday a ridge of high pressure sits over the Southeast U.S. Central Alabama will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

A weak front and upper-level low will move across the state on Friday. There could be enough moisture to set off a few showers, but most of you will be dry. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Memorial Day Weekend Outlook: The weekend will start out with a low chance for rain on Saturday as the upper-level low remains across the Southeast U.S. It will be partly cloudy with just a chance for a shower. Highs will be in the lower 80s. The low will move away from us by Sunday afternoon. We will be partly cloudy with just a low chance of a shower. It will be cooler with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Overall, this looks pretty good for the weekend SEC Baseball Tourney finals. Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures in the lower 80s.