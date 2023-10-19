It is a mostly cloudy evening with a few showers across Central Alabama. Temperatures are falling from the 60s into the 50s. You will want to bring a raincoat or umbrella if you are headed to Light the Night Walk at 5:30 PM at Railroad Park in Birmingham.

Tonight, a cold front will move across Central Alabama, and it will set off scattered showers and storms. Some downpours are possible. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

The cold front will move out of Alabama on Friday morning with lingering clouds and a stray shower. Then it will become mostly sunny and breezy on Friday afternoon. It will stay mild with highs in the lower 70s.

The weather will be mostly clear and cool for the high school football games with temps. falling from the 60s to the 50s.

Weekend Outlook: We will have beautiful weather on Saturday in the wake of the cold front as an area of high pressure builds into the Southeast U.S. It will be mostly sunny, and breezy. It will actually be warmer since there is not any cold air behind the front. High temperatures climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s. This will be perfect weather for football and tailgating! Get ready for a chilly Saturday night with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

A trough of low pressure will move across the state on Sunday. This will bring us clouds and slightly cooler high temperatures in the lower 70s.

Next Week’s Outlook: An area of high pressure will sit over the Eastern U.S. Monday through Thursday. We will have plenty of sunshine each day with a slow warming trend. Daily high temperatures will be in the middle 70s and lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. On Friday, a cold front will be west of Alabama. We will be partly cloudy and mild with a slight chance for a shower. Highs stay in the 70s.