Woman creates Facebook group to find items lost in storm

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — When storms come through, they can leave a mess behind, and sometimes they blow away people’s personal belongings. A new group on Facebook is dedicated to helping reconnect people with items they may have lost in recent storms that struck central Alabama.

Lori Rikard created the group shortly after the storms that came through Shelby County in late March. She knew that storms could carry people’s property miles from where it belongs, and some items have sentimental value.

“I just try to put myself in other people’s shoes and what I’d like to have done for myself,” Rikard said. “And I know how meaningful these things are, and some things that can’t be replaced.”

Rikard was inspired by another page that she said was created following a tornado in Pleasant Grove several years ago. She saw the impact it had, and she thought another page might have a similar impact.

As of Wednesday morning, the group had 264 members, but Rikard hopes to encourage more people to join to help reconnect people with their lost belongings.