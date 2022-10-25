TORNADO WATCH CANCELLED

The Tornado Watch has been cancelled. The environment is no longer favorable for organized severe weather.

Tonight, the storms will move into Georgia, and we will be left with some clouds. It will be breezy and much colder with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

The cold front will be well east of Alabama on Wednesday. We will become sunny and cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday night will be clear and chilly with lows in the 40s.

An area of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. on Thursday and into Friday. We will be sunny on Thursday with highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Friday will become warmer ahead of another cold front and upper-level wave. It will become mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of low pressure will move out of Texas and track across Louisiana on Saturday and across Alabama on Sunday. This system will bring rain to parts of the Deep South all weekend. The forecast models are not in agreement with the timing of the low yet, so this is something we will watch all week. Right now, on Saturday expect spotty showers throughout the afternoon with a better chance by Saturday night. Keep this in mind if you are headed to the Magic City Classic parade and game. Have your rain gear with you. Highs will only be in the upper 60s. Scattered showers will continue across Central Alabama on Sunday with highs staying in the 60s.