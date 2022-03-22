It is a partly to mostly cloudy and cool morning across Central Alabama with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

You need to be WEATHER ALERT Today!! A strong cold front will move across Alabama during the evening and into tonight. It will be a partly to mostly cloudy, windy, warm, and more humid day before the thunderstorms develop ahead and along the cold front. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

This will make the air unstable and favorable for severe weather. Individual thunderstorms will develop around 2 PM over Western and Southwestern Alabama. The atmosphere will be favorable for severe storms, so these storms could quickly become severe. They could produce tornadoes, damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain.

This evening the individual storms will merge with a squall line that will be located ahead of the cold front. The squall line storms will be strong to severe with the main threats of damaging winds and very heavy rain. However, a tornado could be embedded in the line, so we will have to watch out for those.

SPC has placed parts of far SW Alabama in a Level 3/5 Enhanced Risk, including Tuscaloosa. There is a Level 2/5 Slight Risk that includes Birmingham. Lastly, there is a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for rest of Central and Northern Alabama. Do not worry about what risk category you are in. ALL areas could see a few tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail. However, the best chance will be from Tuscaloosa to the southwest into Central Mississippi. This area has the best chance for a few tornadoes.

We’ve issued a Weather Alert due to this increased Risk for tornadoes and damaging winds. We will also have a threat for heavy rain. Rain totals on Tuesday into Tuesday night will be around 1-3″+. The ground is already saturated, so the water will just run off. Watch out for flooding issues tonight into Wednesday morning. Keep an eye on streams and creeks. A Flood Watch is in effect from 4 PM today until 7 AM Wednesday.





Be Prepared: Please have multiple ways to get weather warnings this afternoon through tonight. Make sure you phone is charged, and you have a way to wake you up. Download the CBS 42 App to get the latest weather alerts and our Storm Team forecast details. Know the safe place in your home, and if you live in a mobile home have a better place to be to stay safe.

The strong to severe thunderstorms will continue tonight as the cold front and squall line move across Alabama. Again, there could be a few tornadoes, but the bigger threat will be damaging winds and flooding rain. Lows will be in the 60s.





Wednesday morning will start out with some lingering rain and breezy conditions. Then we will become partly cloudy with highs around 70° by the afternoon.

Thursday and Friday will remain calmer with a partly cloudy sky. It will be cooler with highs in the lower to mid 60s and lows in the 40s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will build toward Alabama from the west. This will bring us plenty of sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 60s and 70s.