Live updates: Severe weather threat continues after violent tornadoes devastate Central Alabama, killing 5

SEVERE WEATHER THREAT

A supercell tracked from Mississippi across the state Thursday, producing significant damage through Shelby County. Multiple tornadoes were likely produced from this one supercell.

Significant damage in Pelham, Helena, and Indian Springs was reported. At least five died in Calhoun County after tornado passed through the Ohatchee area.

A TORNADO WATCH remains in effect until 1 a.m. Friday.

Our threat for severe weather will continue through 10 p.m. tonight as we wait for the cold front to move through. However, the storms are not expected to be as strong. Storms ahead of the front could still produce tornadoes, damaging winds and heavy rain. Once the front passes through, the severe weather threat will end.

STAY WEATHER ALERT

1) Have a severe weather plan. Locate an interior room of your home, school, office, etc. that puts as many walls between you and the exterior as possible. If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, be ready to go to that safe room immediately.

2) Download the CBS 42 app, and TURN ON WEATHER ALERTS.

3) Make sure all electronic devices are fully charged up. This includes your NOAA Weather Radio if you have one. A weather radio is an excellent secondary method of receiving the latest Watches & Warnings, on top of our News app. Here’s how to program a weather radio.





A tornado safe spot means the lowest floor of the building, in an interior room, with as many walls between you and the exterior as possible. Basements are great, but if you don’t have a basement, a closet or bathroom works as well.

Just as with last week’s tornado outbreak, we have a very wide timeframe for these storms. All types of severe weather will be possible, so be ready and prepared to take action to ensure the protection of your life and property.

FRIDAY FORECAST

Friday will have much quieter weather with sunshine and a nice breeze. It will be warm with highs in the 70s. This will be good weather for storm clean up across Alabama.

Follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on social media:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes