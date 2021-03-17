Strong tornadoes, severe weather forecast to strike Alabama today

A robust severe weather outbreak is expected across a large portion of Deep South TODAY, including right here in Central Alabama. All modes of severe weather, including strong tornadoes, are possible as this storm system sweeps through the region.

Here’s the latest severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center. Our threat level has increased, now placing West Alabama under a rare HIGH RISK (5 out of 5) with points east under an overall Moderate Risk (4 out of 5) of severe weather. This highest risk area extends Westward through the Northern three-quarters of Mississippi and into much of Eastern Arkansas.

Once again, all modes of severe weather will be possible–especially by afternoon through early Thursday morning. This includes straight-lined winds in excess of 70 miles per hour, large hail up to golf ball-sized, and a few strong, long track tornadoes. Right now, that highest threat slightly increases as you move West across our area, with most spots west of I-65 seeing the highest overall risk.

Here’s what our latest Futurecast is showing over the next 36 hours. While tomorrow morning will start off relatively quiet, a strong South wind will lead to an increasingly unstable atmosphere, with dew points steadily rising as the day goes on. Just after lunchtime, isolated thunderstorms should begin to start popping up on radar. As the afternoon goes on, the chance for any of these thunderstorms to turn severe & begin rotating will steadily increase.

Right now, it looks like the main timeline for the most significant threat for tornadoes in our area will be from roughly 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. We are likely to see a scenario where discrete supercells continually pop up throughout the late-afternoon & early evening. Because it’s difficult for us to pinpoint where exactly these cells pop up, we all need to be ready for sudden Warnings to be issued.

After 10 p.m., the cold front will catch up to the warm sector, and the threat changes to predominantly straight-lined winds. Along the squall line, we could easily see damaging wind gusts in excess of 70 miles per hour, capable of causing widespread damage as it sweeps through the area. This line will push through slowly–from roughly 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday. So, be prepared for a long afternoon tomorrow followed by a long overnight period tomorrow into Thursday.

FOLLOW THE CHECKLIST! Download the free CBS 42 app, and turn on your weather alerts. If you have NOAA Weather Radio, make sure it is fully charged. FIND YOUR SAFE SPOT. Interior room, lowest floor, away from doors and windows.

KNOW THE DIFFERENCE! A watch means the ingredients are there for a Severe Thunderstorm, Tornado, Flash Flood, etc. A warning means it IS happening, and you need to take action.

We’ll be ready to provide wall-to-wall coverage all afternoon and evening tomorrow as these storms develop. Be sure to follow the entire CBS 42 Storm Team for the latest updates regarding the forecast:

